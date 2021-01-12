Laura Chesters



Sotheby’s France

Sotheby’s Paris headquarters will be moving to a new site in 2023, where Galerie Bernheim Jeune was previously located on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

The Galerie Bernheim-Jeune, housed on the same site since 1925, played a major role in the development of the 20th century art market. The new premises will enable Sotheby's to develop its exhibition space.

Sotheby’s London

Sotheby’s announced in December that it has hired Michael Gumener as its new head of private sales and senior director, international private sales. Based in London, he was previously a director of Gagosian Gallery in London and Geneva.

Dreweatts

Dreweatts has promoted two members of staff.

Joe Robinson has been appointed head of house sales and private collections. He has worked in Dreweatts’ business development team at Dreweatts for three years and previously worked in the Chairman’s office at Christie’s after graduating from the University of Nottingham in 2016.

Imogen Jones has been appointed office manager at Dreweatts Pall Mall office in St James’s.

She previously worked on the refurbishment project of the Dreweatts offices and joined Dreweatts in 2019 as the administrator for its Pall Mall office and Bloomsbury Auctions. After graduating in 2015 from Durham University, she worked with a number of London galleries and auction houses before joining Christie’s in 2017.

In London she will work with the team of specialists based there.

Jonathan Pratt, managing director of Dreweatts, said: “After a difficult year in many ways, we are delighted to have had successes across all the departments and it’s good to able to recognise some of the excellent work that has been done.”

Antique Vault

Michael MacDonald is celebrating 10 years of the online valuation firm Antique Vault.

MacDonald left Christie’s and founded the firm with Matthew Betts a decade ago. They now also work with technical specialist James Melville.

The firm offers free valuations, private treaty sales, conservation advice and reports including for probate and insurance.

MacDonald said one particular benefit during the Covid 19 period is that vendors have been forced to go online and that since the end of the first lockdown “business has never been so good”.

MacDonald and the team are looking at expansion possibilities for the firm and he added: “We are presently considering providing training to members of the trade to help them develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century.”

antiquevault.co.uk

Fellows

Auction house Fellows has teamed up with an art crime expert to host an online webinar

Riah Pryor, who previously worked at New Scotland Yard’s Art & Antiques Unit, will host the online event.

Alexandra Whittaker, communications & PR manager at Fellows Auctioneers, who is organising the event, said: “Riah Pryor will be covering a fascinating aspect of the art market. We hope to host many talks throughout 2021 and Riah’s is the perfect webinar to kick off the year.”

The event via Zoom on January 20 is priced at £5.

www.fellows.co.uk