Roland Arkell



1. Some Like It Hot poster

An online sale conducted by BTW Auctions in West Bromwich includes this British quad poster for Some Like it Hot, the 1961 film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon (above).

The sale closes on February 7 and it is expected to reach £350-550.

View and bid for this Some Like It Hot poster via thesaleroom.com.

2. George III halfpenny

This rare 1774 Irish proof or pattern halfpenny (above) was bought for the equivalent of $2 many years ago. The ‘extremely fine’ copper coin portrays George III with long hair, with a harp on the reverse.

From the collection of the well-known US numismatist Eric Newman (1911-2017), it will be offered in a live online auction of Coins and Historical Medals at London saleroom Dix Noonan Webb on February 2 estimated at £2400-3000.

dnw.co.uk

3. Bronze sculpture

On February 6 Batemans of Stamford will sell a private collection of some 20 bronzes. This 14in (35cm) cast of The Slingboy or The Catapult by Sir William Reid Dick (1878-1961) has a guide of £3000-5000.

View and bid for this bronze via thesaleroom.com.

4. Edward VII coin set

The estimate for this Edward VII Coronation 13-coin specimen set offered by Wilson55 (the new name for Peter Wilson) in Nantwich on February 4 is £3000-5000.

The 1902 set in original octagonal dated red leather case includes four gold coins (Five Pounds, Two Pounds, Sovereign and Half-Sovereign) and nine silver coins (Crown, Halfcrown, Florin, Shilling, Sixpence and a Maundy set).

View and bid for this Edward VII coin set.