Laura Chesters



The Temple Gallery, in Notting Hill in west London, reported the item missing to police last month.

The mid-17th century Russian icon of St Nicholas the Wonderworker, measuring 19.5 x 18in (50 x 46cm), is believed to have been taken from the shop by two individuals who visited in mid-December.

Dick Temple of the gallery has reported the theft to the police, the gallery’s insurance company and to the Art Loss Register and the Interpol Stolen Art Register. He added: “I have also reported it to auction houses and dealers specialising, as I do, in Russian icons in the UK and abroad.”

Anyone with information on this theft should call 101 quoting the Metropolitan Police crime reference number 5619660/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.