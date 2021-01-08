Roland Arkell



1. Orientalist pottery basin – £4200

This Mamluk style pottery basin decorated with a band of kufic script is in fact the creation of the French ‘father of art pottery’ Theodore Deck (1823-1891). Inspired by the zeitgeist of Orientalism which pervaded French society in the second half of the 19th century, he was famed for Middle Eastern style artefacts with bright glazes mimicking those found on Iznik and other Islamic ceramics.

This 16in (38cm) bowl displays the deep turquoise he developed, known as ‘bleu de Deck’.

At Hannams in Selborne, Hampshire on January 6 it more than doubled hopes to bring £4200.

2. Mahogany bookcases – £4800

The sale at W&H Peacock in Bedford on January 1 included, estimated at £200-300, this pair of mahogany waterfall-style bookcases. A popular form, with adjustable pine shelves, turned feet and brass castors, they also gained much from being a pair and an accessible size at 3ft (89cm) wide.

Despite their outwardly tired condition (one leg is missing as are some mouldings) they promised to restore well.

The hammer price was £4800.

3. 19th century mining instrument – £1950

The 19th century instrument maker and retailer William Wilton of St Day, Cornwall specialised in surveying products for the local mining industry.

This brass mining theodolite on stand, engraved to base and dial with maker's name and place is a type associated with two Quakers, and friends, Robert Were Fox and Joel Lean (a Cornish mine captain).

A rare instrument, it sold for £1950 at Adam Partridge in Liverpool on January 6

4. Arts and Crafts oak chest – £4200

This Arts and Crafts oak blanket chest is attributed to the Christchurch craftsmen and designer Arthur Romney-Green (1872-1945).

His work in Hampshire mirrors that made by Cotswolds School furniture makers and a chest of the same design, or perhaps this very chest, was exhibited at Good Citizens Furniture, the work of Ernest and Sidney Barnsley, an Arts & Crafts exhibition in Cheltenham in 1976.

At Mallams Oxford on December 15 it more than doubled its top estimate to sell at £4200.

5. Minton majolica umbrella stand – £2400

This Minton majolica umbrella stand modelled as an amphora on a chinoiserie stand with lion masks and key fret supports, 3ft 1in (93cm) high, has an impressed date mark for 1870.

The Aesthetic movement design, known in a number of colours and glazes, is often attributed to the pioneering Victorian designer Christopher Dresser.

It had a guide of £800-1200 at Bishop & Miller of Stowmarket on December 16 but sold at £2400.