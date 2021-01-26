Laura Chesters



The filming of the fifth series, with presenters Dr Bendor Grosvenor and Emma Dabiri, had been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Grosvenor, an art dealer and historian, said: “Covid played havoc with our filming schedule. We were in Italy in February [last year] when it first struck Europe and we had to abandon our shoot.

“When things got better in the summer, I went to London for more filming, but caught Covid myself (not too badly, thankfully).”

The latest lockdown also meant that the final programme of the series was postponed.

Grosvenor added: “But thanks to our brilliant production team at Tern Television, we have been able to finish two films safely, and the BBC have been very understanding about the third, which will hopefully be ready by the spring. Sharp-eyed viewers may be able to spot my rather shaggy lockdown haircut.”

A trailer for series five of Britain’s Lost Masterpieces can be viewed here.