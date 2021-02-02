Laura Chesters



Some of the latest fairs updates are summarised here.

Masterpiece

Masterpiece London has organised an online programme featuring panel discussions, videos and podcasts each month in the lead up to its fair scheduled for June 24-29, 2021 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The programme is called Encountering Beauty through the Material World and features six different materials: marble; wood; pigments; metal; ceramics and precious stones. Speakers will be from across the artworld including academics, museum professionals, artists and Masterpiece exhibitors.

The February Symposium programme includes panel discussions titled ‘The Stories of Materials’ on February 3 followed by a second panel on February 4 called Materials in the Museum.

Firsts fairs

The Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association (ABA) is expanding its Firsts online fairs.

In partnership with international organisations the Association of Antiquarian Booksellers of Canada (ABAC/ALAC) and the Associazione Librai Antiquari d'Italia (ALAI) in Italy it plans a series of three online rare books fairs under the names ‘Firsts Canada’, ‘Firsts Italia’ and ‘Firsts Online Winter Edition’.

This follows the success of its three online rare book fairs in 2020.

‘Firsts Canada’ will be held between February 5-7, 2021.

The fourth instalment of the ABA’s online fair, Firsts Online Winter Edition, is planned for February 18-23 featuring ABA and ILAB members.

Firsts Italia is scheduled on March 18-21 featuring ALAI and ILAB exhibitors.

The September and November editions of Firsts Online each brought together an average of 120 dealers from over 15 countries.

Battersea bonus

A 350-lot online-only auction put together in a joint collaboration between Bonhams and The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair in Battersea runs until February 12 offering furnishing pieces such as furniture, lighting and textiles together with collectors’ items.

Usually held on the mezzanine of the Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair in Battersea Park, the London Antique Rug & Textile Art Fair (LARTA) is now online running until February 14.

The organiser of Sunbury Antiques Market at Kempton Park Racecourse has launched an Instagram showcase for traders from the event. Dealers can join ‘Sunbury Stallholder Showcase’ which goes live on Instagram on Tuesday, February 9.

Organiser Edward Cruttenden of Sunbury Antiques said: “Let’s hope this is a stepping-stone for people to like and follow their pages and hopefully become great new clients until we are back to the market we all just love!”

Other fairs are planning ahead and have announced new dates for later this year.

Physical fairs

In France The Salon du dessin and the Drawing Now Art Fair have agreed to postpone their events to the same dates.

The Salon du dessin will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Palais Brongniart in June. Usually taking place at the end of March with around 39 exhibitors, it will instead be held from June 9-12, 2021 with a preview day scheduled for June 8. The coming edition will be accompanied by a digital version. The Salon du dessin will also sponsor Drawing week, an off-site event that includes private visits to around 20 museums.

Photo London announced new dates for 2021. The event will take place on September 9–12, 2021 with a preview on September 8. The event will be held as before at Somerset House on the Strand.

TEFAF

Also in the autumn but in the Netherlands, TEFAF Maastricht released a new date for 2021. The fair had already been moved from March to May earlier this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

TEFAF Maastricht is now planned as both a physical and online event on September 11-19, 2021 with a preview date of September 9-10.

The organiser last year launched TEFAF Online, a digital marketplace and series of events.