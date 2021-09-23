Laura Chesters



Lyon & Turnbull

Museum curator Alice Strang (above) has joined Lyon & Turnbull as a senior specialist in Modern & Contemporary art in Edinburgh.

Previously she was senior curator in Modern & Contemporary art at the National Galleries Scotland and had previously worked at Sotheby’s.

She is married to L&T managing director, valuer and auctioneer Gavin Strang.

Nick Curnow, L&T’s vice-chairman, said: "This autumn, we have two significant events with which Alice will be closely involved; our sale of the private collection of St Ives School artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and our Scottish Paintings & Sculpture auction in December, which will include a section celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Scottish colourist S.J. Peploe. Alice will also play a role in our highly successful Modern Made: Modern British & Post-War Art, Design and Studio Ceramics sales, which are held in London.”

Alongside her new role at L&T, Strang will continue her work as an independent curator and art historian, including research-based talks and articles about Modern British art.

Fellows

Joan Lowther has returned to Fellows’ jewellery department. She had most recently been working as a gemmologist and valuer in Sweden for Stockholms Auktionsverk. Her new role at Fellows is as cataloguer focusing on the flagship bi-monthly Fine Jewellery auction.

McTear’s

James Spiridion has joined McTear’s as valuer and auctioneer. He was previously at Adam Partridge.

Bonhams

Molly Ott Ambler has been promoted to the head of the fine art division for Bonhams US. She was previously the director of Impressionist and Modern art at the auction house where she has been since 2019.

She was previously at valuation firm Gurr Johns and began her career in the art world at Sotheby’s.

Bonhams also announced it has renovated its Paris office on Rue de la Paix in the French capital to accomodate a saleroom and will hold regular auctions there from October 7.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s will add France as a new location for its regular series of wine and spirits auctions in the Beaune and Bordeaux areas. It has hired wine collector and former investment banker Amayès Aouli who joins as head of auction sales for Europe.

Sotheby’s has also appointed Jasper Morris as a consultant for its Hospices de Beaune sale on November 21 in the Burgundy region.

Piasa

Piasa has hired Véronique Tajan as senior specialist in its jewellery department and luxury division. The French-Swiss national, the widow of the late auctioneer François Tajan (1962-2020), previously worked as an independent specialist.