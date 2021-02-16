Laura Chesters



Forum Auctions

Forum Auctions has announced three new hires, bringing its staff number to 23, up from 18 a year ago.

Caroline Shepherd (pictured above) has joined as head of wine and spirits. She had previously spent 18 years at Sotheby’s where she brought numerous wine collections to market and worked on on ex-château sales and single-owner auctions. Shepherd will develop the bidforwine.co.uk site and organise auctions.

Graham Argue joins as shipping co-ordinator. With 90% of the firm’s sales now being shipped rather than collected in person, he will develop new logistics operations. He brings 15 years of experience in the auction industry and has worked in retail distribution for watchmaker Breitling.

Cosima Benson-Colpi is the latest recruit to Forum’s nine person books department as a trainee cataloguer. She interned at the Vatican Museums in Rome before completing a Masters in Ecclesiastical History. Forum’s CEO Stephan Ludwig says: “This past year’s accelerated shift online across the auction industry has presented new opportunities and we must ensure that our growth in turnover does not compromise a first-class client service.”

Bonhams

Bonhams has expanded its presence in Canada by hiring Cailin Broere as new regional consultant for Vancouver and Western Canada. She joins Kristin Kearney, director of Bonhams Canada who is in Toronto. Broere joins from a Hong Kong-based art consultant.

Broere will work alongside Kearney in business getting, promoting sales, providing buyers and sellers across Western regions of Canada with pre- and post- sale assistance and increasing Bonhams brand awareness within Canada.

Hindman

US auction house Hindman has hired Pam Iacobelli as business development director in Detroit. She previously worked in a number of fields and most recently at a law firm. Iacobelli will establish Hindman’s first office in Michigan and lead the auction company’s growth across the state. With the opening of this location, Hindman now has 13 offices nationwide.

Alyssa Quinlan, Hindman’s chief business development officer, said: “Michigan is a very important market for Hindman, and we are delighted to open an office in Detroit where Pam’s talent and expertise will round out our team and focus on further growth in the region.”