Bonhams

Howard Kramer (above) has joined Bonhams as senior specialist for popular culture. He joins from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where he was curatorial director.

He is author of The Rolling Stones: 50 Years of Rock and is a recognized authority on the history of rock and roll as well as the roots and branches of American music and popular culture.

Adam Partridge Auctioneers

Aaron Dean has joined Adam Partridge Auctioneers as senior valuer and auctioneer. Dean had previously worked at Dreweatts and Gorringe’s and jointly founded Shropshire auction house Trevanion & Dean in 2014. He left the firm in 2019 to move to Cheshire with his partner and took a career break.

Returning to the auction world this year as a general valuer, Dean will continue to specialise in books, historic documents and ephemera and maintains his interest in other categories including furniture, clocks and works of art.

Koopman Rare Art

Koopman Rare Art has recently hired Sam Hug from Sotheby’s to provide additional jewellery expertise.

The dealership is this week moving to a new shop at 11-12 Dover Street in Mayfair. There will be a designated space in the new gallery dedicated to jewels and Hug will focus on this collection.

Colnaghi

Colnaghi has appointed Lily D Snyder as managing director of Modern and Contemporary art in North America, a newly created position at the long-running gallery. Snyder joins Colnaghi after 12 years at Sotheby’s where she served as vice president for business development in global fine arts.

Snyder’s appointment establishes a permanent presence in New York for Colnaghi’s Modern and Contemporary art department.