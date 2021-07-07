Laura Chesters



Roseberys’ second Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples auction of the year (held today July 7) is the debut sale for the new head of department and specialist, Ed Plackett. He was head of sale in 19th century European art at Christie’s South Kensington for 10 years, followed by three years at Bonhams Bond Street as a head of department in Impressionist pictures, then four years in a commercial gallery mainly dealing with modern prints and a further five years as an independent dealer. He joined Roseberys in West Norwood, south London, earlier this year

Dorset auction house Duke’s is creating a heritage and valuations division and has hired Rufus Bird, a former surveyor of The Queen’s Works of Art to form the new team. Bird – previously a director at Christie’s – filled that royal role between 2018-21 and was a deputy surveyor from 2010-17.

He is currently retained as a consultant on furniture and historic interiors to the Royal Collection Trust. Read more in ATG issue 2499.

Bonhams is expanding in Florida with the appointment of Luis Miguel Torres as representative in the area.

Based in Palm Beach County, he will work closely with representatives April Matteini and Alexis Cronin Butler. He previously worked for luxury brands including Davidoff of Geneva and Georg Jensen.

Hansons has hired toy expert Mark Holder. Holder will be based at Hansons’ Staffordshire saleroom, Bishton Hall, to lead new Country House Toy Nostalgia auctions. He is a specialist in model railways and collectables and been a dealer in the area for a number of years. Bishton Hall’s first Country House Toy Nostalgia Auction is due to take place on July 10.

1818 Auctioneers has appointed a new saleroom assistant after reporting a growth in demand. Lee Scambler has joined the 15-strong team in Cumbria.

1818 Auctioneers manager Bill Nelson said the firm has increased its fortnightly sales to deal with the quantity of consignments since the easing of lockdown.