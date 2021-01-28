Laura Chesters



The fair had already been moved from March to May earlier this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

TEFAF Maastricht is now planned as both a physical and online event on September 11-19, 2021 with a preview date of September 9-10.

Hidde van Seggelen, TEFAF chairman said: “We are confident our decision to postpone TEFAF Maastricht to September 2021 will create the opportunity for both a physical and online fair this year, serving our community and the art world in the best possible and safest way.”

TEFAF Maastricht 2020 was cut short and TEFAF New York Fall (originally planned for October 31-November 4, 2020) was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Instead the organiser launched TEFAF Online, a digital marketplace and series of events.