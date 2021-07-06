Laura Chesters



The talks are held online commencing today (Tuesday, July 6) at 5pm for a discussion with Moira Benigson who collects potter Hylton Nel. The talk will be hosted by Florrie Evans and Patrick Duffy at the Fine Art Society. Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/hyltonnelat80/

On Wednesday there is a discussion of the Frick Madison. The Frick Collection launched Frick Madison, its temporary new home on Madison Avenue. Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/frickmadisoninconversation/

The maiolica collection of the Museo del Bargello is the topic of discussion for Thursday. Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/maiolicafob2021/

The following week, on Monday, July 12, works on paper are in focus. Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/dispellingthemythaboutworksonpaper/

Female painters at Musee de Luxembourg are covered in the July 13 talk. Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/women-painters/

Finally on July 15 there is a discussion on how do dealers and insurance companies deal with the transition from sleeper to Masterpiece? Register here: https://londonartweek.co.uk/colnaghitectus-discoveries/

London Art Week features around 40 dealers and galleries offering sculpture, works on paper, paintings, ceramics and works of art encompassing 5000 years of art history. The event runs until July 16.

For more on London Art Week see ATG’s coverage in Dealers’ Diary here or visit https://londonartweek.co.uk/.