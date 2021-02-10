Tom Derbyshire



The Graham Budd auction on March 2 conducted in London comprises 450 lots ranging from photographs of former managers and LFC crests to a training whiteboard and lamp and sofa from Jurgen Klopp's office.

In February 2018 Graham Budd ran an auction in support of the Liverpool Former Players Association in which more than 380 items from the old Main Stand went under the hammer.

Transformed by Shankly

Liverpool officially moved into their Kirkby training centre (the Liverpool Academy facility before then) at the end of last year. It includes three Anfield-sized training pitches for the first team.

Melwood had been the club’s training ground since the 1950s and was previously transformed by legendary manager Bill Shankly.

The Budd auction includes black and white photos which hung in a Liverpool Managers' Gallery at Melwood, with that of Shankly (1959-74) estimated at £200-300 (pictured top).

Boot Room culture

Although the famous Boot Room itself was at Anfield, you can get a flavour of that influence through boot racks that stood at Melwood guided at £2000-3000 and £1000-1500.

The Boot Room at Anfield was a small room near the changing rooms that stored the squad's football boots. Shankly turned it into an informal coaches' meeting room. 'Members' Joe Fagan (1983-85), Paisley (1974-83) and Ronnie Moran (caretaker manager twice in the 1990s) - and Roy Evans (1994-98) - went on to manage the club.

Taste of Klopp success

For a more modern inspiration, many lots relate to present Champions League and league title-winning coach Jurgen Klopp.

One very convenient item is his desk lamp, in red of course, from the Manager's Office, estimated at £1000-1500.

Or a wonderful gift for a footy fan would be the football pitch whiteboard from that office, complete with with 23 red, yellow and black magnetic counters to move around for tactical briefings (estimate £400-600).

Go on, it's for charity...

It remains to be seen how many bidders from Madrid will be competing for lot 405, however: a pair of Loris Karius signed and match-worn goalkeeper's gloves. They are guided at £100-150 and are offered on behalf of the Liverpool FC Foundation charity.