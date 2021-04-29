Laura Chesters



The Antiques & Retro Antique Centre is opening in the former water tower building in Hemswell Cliff that has become a beacon for antiques and vintage sellers.

The newly refurbished centre reopens on May 1 and has room for around 50 dealers.

Currently 10 dealers have stands and cabinets in the centre and the owners are encouraging other dealers to join the 10,000 sq ft space.

The newly opened business previously traded as The Water Tower Antiques & Collectables. It is now run by Mike and Vicky Mills and family. The Mills’ already run Antiques and Retro - a warehouse facility in the same complex - that specialises in trade-only sales including shipping overseas.

The Mills have a number of plans for the longer term at the centre including opening the tower above the centre to the public, as well as creating a bistro restaurant with capacity for 40 guests.

The complex of buildings in Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough includes the established Hemswell Antique Centre and the Mills plan to work with Robert Miller, managing director of Hemswell Antique Centre, to further promote the location.