Laura Chesters, Gabriel Berner



The film is 007’s 25th outing at the cinema and here is a selection of upcoming items at Cheffins, Scammell Auction, Lyon & Turnbull and dealership Abbott and Holder.

‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ first editions

Cheffins is offering a number of first-edition copies of The Man with the Golden Gun in its Library sale on October 21. Estimates per copy range from around £60 up to £300 for one of the copies which has the rare plain white endpapers.

Charles Ashton, director and head of fine art, said: “The massive promotional machine behind James Bond consistently sets the bar for brands which feature in the films. And while this can have a direct impact on the desirability of watch, car or drink brands, it also has a knock-on effect on second-hand sales of James Bond memorabilia at auction.

“For example, first-edition James Bond books are highly sought after and have an active collector base. No doubt the release of No Time to Die, thanks to its massively long wait time due to Covid, will bring new collectors into the market which should therefore create more competition to acquire the best and most iconic James Bond memorabilia.”

Ashton said the most desirable collecting areas for James Bond books are the earliest releases, ideally signed by Ian Fleming himself and in great condition.

https://www.cheffins.co.uk/fine-art/auction-calendar.htm

‘Casino Royale’ first edition

Among the most desirable and rarest first editions of Ian Fleming’s Bond novels is Casino Royale, Live and Let Die, Moonraker or From Russia with Love.

Over in Australia, Scammell Auctions in Adelaide will offer a first edition of Casino Royale at auction on October 11.

This copy of the 1953 novel includes the first state dust jacket designed by the author of which less than 5000 copies were issued.

It was purchased in Adelaide by a local collector some 30 years ago.

The estimate is Aus$20,000-30,000.

scammellauctions.com.au

James Bond film posters

A total of 15 James Bond film posters will be offered at Lyon & Turnbull's Vintage & Film Posters sale on October 19. the sale is in partnership with poster specialists Tomkinson Churcher.

Among the lots is this Robert McGinnis (b.1926) Thunderball British Quad, United Artists offset lithographic poster (1965) with an estimate of £6000-8000.

lyonandturnbull.com

James Bond drawings exhibition

In London, Bloomsbury gallery Abbott and Holder is holding an exhibition of original drawings made for the serialisation of Fleming’s novels in the Daily Express.

The works by John McLusky (1923-2006) started in 1958 – almost four years before Sean Connery would star in the first Bond film Dr No – and ran until 1966 with a two-year gap between 1962-64.

McLusky illustrated 13 of Fleming’s novels and short stories with drawings for 11 of those featuring in the exhibition: Casino Royale, Moonraker, Goldfinger and Thunderball among them.

“Difficult as it is to imagine now, the face John McLusky created would be many people’s first and lasting image of 007; it was his Bond that composer John Barry had in mind when writing the original theme tune,” the gallery said in the introduction to the show.

The pen and ink comic strips come from McLusky’s estate and are arranged across 32 artist boards varying in price from £1250 to over £4000.

The show in the Museum Street gallery runs until October 30.

abbottandholder.co.uk