Laura Chesters



On Monday, October 18 a group of specialists will discuss the role that the house Charleston in East Sussex played in the development of both Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant's artistry.

Lawrence Hendra, director and head of research at Philip Mould & Company, Darren Clarke, head of collections, research and exhibitions at The Charleston Trust and Janet Hardie, senior specialist at the Modern British and Irish art department at Bonhams, will discuss the topic.

It coincides with a joint exhibitions at Philip Mould & Company and Charleston House showcasing works by Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, which were (for the most part) created at Charleston House.

The Charleston Trust has opened Duncan Grant: 1920' a recreation of Duncan Grant's first solo exhibition 101 years on. The exhibition displays over 30 artworks by Grant, some of which have not been seen for decades or in public before. The exhibition is Grant's first solo show since his death in 1978.

Concurrently, Philip Mould & Company is holding the exhibition Charleston: The Bloomsbury Muse, which presents works by Bell and Grant from 1912-1950. Charleston: The Bloomsbury Muse runs until November 10.

Also as part of the LAW lectures next week is a discussion on The Black Presence in Portraiture. A panel discussion with Alayo Akinkugbe (founder, A Black History of Art), Michael Ohajuru (cultural historian), Arthur Timothy (artist) and Will Elliott (Elliott Fine Art), moderated by Samuel Reilly (Apollo), will explore how recent scholarship has highlighted depictions of Africans and people from the African diaspora in historical portraits, and how contemporary painters have been reimagining the genre for the present.

For more on the events next week and to register visit: londonartweek.co.uk/events/