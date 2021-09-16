Laura Chesters



The event, themed as Reset & Refresh, will be held at 10-11 Carlton House Terrace on October 12.

It expects 130 delegates and tickets cost from £130 for LAPADA members, £145 for members of affiliated associations and £160 for non-members.

Headlining the event is Saif Al-Saraf, head of digital at Mediareach marketing agency, who will examine the digital buying behaviour of millennials and ultra high net worth (UHNW) buyers. Panel discussions will focus on how to enhance visitor experiences in shops and galleries, improving digital aspects for the trade and a panel on new regulation such as Brexit import and export rules and the latest Anti Money Laundering laws.

Speakers across the event also include Kim Fields, director of 4D Design Agency, Harry Triggs, co-founder of TM Lighting, Carmine Bruno, founder of The Bruno Effect, Edouard Gouin, co-founder of online shipping platform Convelio, Mark Hill, antiques dealer and managing director of Ronati UK, arts consultant Ivan Macquisten and AML consultant Rakhi Talwar.

Freya Simms, CEO of LAPADA, said: “The annual LAPADA conference is an invaluable opportunity for our members to step outside their trading environment and invest in themselves. It provides a constructive programme of industry experts covering directly relevant issues. And even better, this year it is a much-needed chance for us to reconnect in person once again.”

The event is sponsored by shipping firm Convelio and insurer Besso Limited.