The study will allow residents and businesses in the area to have their say on future development plans.

The project is largely focused on where future housing will be built, however the survey will allow for feedback on how planners should consider views on preserving local characteristics and how improvements could be made.

Kensington and Chelsea will use the responses from this consultation to inform recommendations for developments in the borough in the future.

Unique character

Cllr Johnny Thalassites, lead member for planning, place and environment, said: “This interactive consultation is a new virtual experience for participants. The character study splits the borough into a series of ‘places’ based on the character of the buildings, streets and spaces. Residents can help shape the future of the borough by telling us what gives their neighbourhood its unique character.”

The ‘character study’ consultation is open until June 27 and can be found here: https://virtualengage.arup.com/RBKCcharacterstudy/.

The study is in addition to the council’s five-year plan Market Plan where it had been asking the trade to submit feedback on Portobello Road Market.