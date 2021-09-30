Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Chiswick Auctions

Paul Fox has joined Chiswick as head of interiors, homes and antiques. He was previously at Sworders in Essex where he worked for eight years, heading up its interiors department as well as working with wine and spirits.

Prior to Paul’s appointment, Liz Winnicott headed up the interiors, homes and antiques department. She will continue to lead Chiswick’s probates, trusts and estates department while growing Chiswick’s private collection and house sales.

Fox said: “The interiors, homes and antiques department is one that is constantly shifting to meet current trends and fashions.”

Jenna Burlingham Gallery

Lydia Wingfield Digby joins Jenna Burlingham Gallery as a specialist, working alongside Burlingham and Nathan Barker. Wingfield Digby has 19 years experience in Modern and Post-War British art, prints and studio ceramics, most recently as deputy director in the Modern British art department at Sotheby’s in London. She previously worked at Christie’s South Kensington.

Stamford Auction Rooms

Sophie Chapman has joined Stamford Auction Rooms as senior valuer and jewellery specialist. She has worked in art and antiques for almost 20 years, having trained at Christie’s, and later worked at Phillips, Bonhams and Langfords Marine Antiques. She has specialist knowledge in jewellery, silver, textiles, lace and vintage clothing, ballistic weaponry, armour, antiquities and tribal art.

Kinghams

Kinghams has appointed Mary Cooper as a fan and vintage textile consultant. She previously worked for Tennants Auctioneers. The inaugural 'Fans & Finery' auction at Kinghams will take place on October 21.

There will be a two-day exhibit on October 19-20 of around 50 fans from a private collection spanning the period of the 17th to 20th century. This will include painted, printed and feather examples, some reflecting historical events, others relating to fashion and society.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has appointed two specialists to its fine art department. Adam Veil, who has worked at an auction house in Washington DC, is vice president of business development.

Lauren Colavita has been appointed as associate specialist, joining from Lyon & Turnbull in Scotland.