Roland Arkell



1. Henry Scott Tuke watercolour

Henry Scott Tuke features twice in the inaugural Fine Art Sale at Lodge & Thomas in Truro, Cornwall, on November 12.

A watercolour of a Bather on a Beach (shown here) is expected to achieve £10,000-12,000, and an oil on panel of Charlie in his Punt is also on offer.

Both paintings have been consigned from a private local collection which also features works by Dame Laura Knight and three St Ives School paintings by John Anthony Park. View this Henry Scott Tuke via thesaleroom.com.

2. William and Mary band sampler

Woolley & Wallis is selling the contents of Upper Slaughter Manor, the collection of Micheál and Elizabeth Feller, in Salisbury on November 9-10.

The sale features a number of fine needleworks including this William and Mary band sampler of the Judith Hayle type. It has the initials IH for Judith Hayle, and the name Martha Cussen.

The School of Judith Hayle samplers has been well documented by Edwina Ehrman. Until recently there were 11 known samplers by pupils taught by the widow Judith or Iudah Haylem in her native town of Ipswich. This example, displaying the distinctive signature cartouches and bands and text from a shared repertoire, is a 12th.

A candidate for the stitching of this sampler is Martha, daughter of Edmond and Hannah Cousin of Brantham, Suffolk, who would have been around 10 when she dated her sampler on August The 39 1696.

Estimate £8000-12,000. View this needlework sampler via thesaleroom.com.

3. Princess Anne fashion designs

Fashion designs for Princess Anne by Royal dressmaker Sir Norman Hartnell (1901-79) will be auctioned as part of a large archive of drawings and other papers from the company coming up at Ewbank’s sale in Surrey on November 11.

The designs and documents, mostly relating to the 1960s-70s, were the personal gift from one of the last owners of the company to the vendor.

Among those designs are two original 1970s fashion illustrations in watercolour, pen and pencil marked HRH Princess Anne. One is in embellished evening dress in turquoise and white, the other an A line dress in lemon with matching coat.

The 14 x 10in (35.5 x 25cm) pictures are estimated at £150-250. View these Sir Norman Hartnell sketches via thesaleroom.com.

4. William III silver candlesticks

This pair of William III silver candlesticks with hallmarks for London 1699, and the maker’s mark SM under a bird, come for sale at Potteries Auctions in Stoke-on-Trent on November 11-13.

“Surplus to requirements from a magnificent Midlands Hall, and never having been on the market in generations”, they are engraved with a coat of arms and weigh around 24oz.

Valued for insurance 30 years ago for £6000, they have a guide of £3000-6000. View these silver candlesticks via thesaleroom.com.

5. Advertising poster

The sale at poster specialist Antikbar on November 13 includes, estimated at £300-600, this original 1938 stone lithograph advertising sheet for Mossant hats. The jovial design on a bright yellow background is by Leonetto Cappiello (1875-1942), the Italian commercial artist who mainly lived and worked in Paris.

Cappiello is now often called ‘the father of modern advertising’ because of his innovation in poster design. He was, for example, the first poster artist to use bold figures popping out of monochromatic backgrounds. View this advertising poster via thesaleroom.com.