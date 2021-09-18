Laura Chesters



Here are just some of the highlights coming up this month and next. See the full Antiques Trade Gazette calendar listings here for regional and showground fairs across the UK.

This weekend brings you Cooper’s Chester Decorative Antiques & Art (until tomorrow) at The County Grandstand Chester Racecourse; IACF’s Shepton Antiques & Collectors Fair at Royal Bath & West Showground Shepton Mallet (until tomorrow) and B2B’s Malvern Flea (tomorrow only).

From Tuesday there is Continuity Fairs’ Epsom Downs Antiques & Collectables fair (September 21) and the return of Chelsea Antiques Fair which runs until September 26.

Also this coming week is Henley Décor Fair (September 23-26).

Then the action heads north with The Duncombe Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair on September 24-26 in Helmsley, North Yorkshire organised by Galloway Antiques Fairs. This is followed by the Northern Antiques Fair from September 30- October 3 at Tennants in Leyburn (a new location).

Then further south there is The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair in Battersea on September 28-October 3 followed by IACF’s The Peterborough Festival of Antiques at the East of England Showground from October 1-2.