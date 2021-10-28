Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The Edward VIII proof pattern £5, sold for €1.76m (£1.48m) in Monaco this month had sold for $1.9m (£1.39m) at Heritage Auctions in Dallas in March.

The gold coin is the largest denomination from the fabled 1937 ‘abdication’ set. Other specimens are in the Royal Collection, the Royal Mint and the British Museum but this is one of just two in private hands: another forms part of the proof set in the Tyrant collection, a US private collection that boasts every coin denomination issued by English monarchs since the early 7th century.

The coin offered for sale by Monnaies de Collection (MDC) in Monaco is in fabulous condition, designated ‘ultra cameo’. When sold in March as part of the so-called Paramount Collection it had (with 20% fees) cost a total of $2.28m (£1.67m).

On October 21 the price including buyer’s premium (again 20%) equated to €2.11m (£1.78m/$2.46m).