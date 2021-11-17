Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Historic Houses already hosts a number of categories including recognising gardens, restoration, education and sustainability.

The new accolade to launch for 2022 is called the ‘Collections Award: Recognising Responding, Reimagining’ which will honour those who “preserve, restore and interpret beautiful and significant objects”.

Jonathan Pratt, managing director of Dreweatts in Donnington Priory, near Newbury, said: “We are fascinated to hear how owners and curators are recognising new challenges and opportunities, from climate change to academic research, and responding to changing audiences or debates on social issues. We look forward to celebrating those who are re-imagining their collections, whether through acquisition and expansion, restoration, or re-presentation.”

Ben Cowell, director general of Historic Houses, added: “The Collections Award joins a stable of prestigious prizes covering the best gardens and restorations and the efforts our member places make to promote education and environmental sustainability.”

He said that the heritage that the properties have is “more than bricks and mortar; artworks and artefacts, treasures and trinkets accumulated over centuries of often unbroken family collecting tell a huge range of stories that echo beyond the four walls that contain these fascinating assemblages”.

Historic Houses is a cooperative association of independent historic houses, castles, and gardens. The group represents, advises and supports the owners of these properties who may be individuals, families, small charitable trusts, businesses, educational institutions or local authorities.

The latest winner of a Historic Houses award is Radbourne Hall in Derbyshire which has won its Restoration Award this month. The hall had fallen into a state of disrepair since the last major renovation in the 1950s so a three-year restoration project was undertaken. Also awarded commendations by the judges were Netherby Hall in Cumbria for the restoration of a ruined stable courtyard and Copped Hall in Essex for the reinstatement of the State Hall in what was previously an almost empty shell.

This Restoration Award is sponsored by Sotheby’s and was created in 2008.