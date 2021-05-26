Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The association has decided it is too much of a risk to plan to stage the event but instead is offering smaller alternatives for its members this year.

In a statement Freya Simms, CEO of LAPADA, said the board had taken the “difficult decision” to cancel the even because “there are simply too many impediments and unknowns for us to be able to proceed with confidence”.

Under current government guidance indoor and outdoor fairs can go ahead this year and LAPADA will hold its LAPADA Pavilion event at the upcoming Game Fair in Warwickshire on July 23 -25 where a number of LAPADA dealers have taken stands.

Simms added: “We have been busy forging partnerships with other events, and in addition to the Game Fair we are running a similar LAPADA Pavilion arrangement at the Scottish Game Fair which will be held at Scone Palace in Perthshire (September 24-26) which LAPADA members are welcome to join.”

LAPADA is also in talks about other London-based initiatives planned for September which “may appeal to LAPADA members as an alternative to the LAPADA Fair in Berkeley Square, and we will provide an update on these as soon as the details are confirmed”.

Numerous events have had to cancel this year including TEFAF Maastricht in Netherlands which will now be an online event this year. However many smaller art and antiques fairs are planning to go ahead in the UK including The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair on June 18-20.