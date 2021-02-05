Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The fair was one of the few that could take place last year as it is held outside in a purpose-built marquee in the National Trust’s Petworth House in West Sussex.

Dealers are currently signing up for the event planned for May 7-9.

One first-time exhibitor is campaign furniture specialist Christopher Clarke Antiques from Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds.

Also among the 55 exhibitors will be Burton Antiques, Tom Rooth Fine Art, Jenna Burlingham Fine Art, Greenstein Antiques Art Nouveau, Timothy Millett, S&J Abbott Ceramics Plus, Jupiter Antiques, Thomas Spencer Fine Art, Blackbrook Gallery and Walton House Antiques.

Dealers in the town of Petworth, led by the Petworth Business Association, will also be holding shows to coincide with the fair. Rountree Tryon Galleries is one of those hosting a special display at its gallery.

The 2020 fair was held in September (following a postponement because of the lockdown last May).

Organiser Ingrid Nilson, of The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited, said: “Last year, we were fortunate enough to be granted permission to hold the fair in September by the National Trust and the local council, so we know how to put all the necessary safety measures in place and are supported by the enormous work and help from Petworth Marquees.

“We had wide one-way gangways, masks were worn, and we adhered to test and trace. Our visitors were really understanding; some had to queue at busier times, but everyone was so happy that the fair was taking place.”