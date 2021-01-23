Laura Chesters



This signed print was once owned by the former Christie’s auctioneer Charles Hindlip who is depicted in it.

Hindlip was given the print previously and it is now being sold by a family member.

Banksy first showed Morons, a satirical take on the contemporary art market, in 2006 and this edition is a 2007 screen print in colour (one of a numbered edition of 150) published by Pictures on Walls.

It is believed Banksy based his picture on a photograph of Hindlip selling Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Still Life: Vase With 15 Sunflowers’ on March 30, 1987 at Christie’s in London for £22m.

Hindlip worked at Christie’s from 1964-2002 and became chairman of Christie Manson & Woods and chairman of Christie's International during his tenure. Hindlip was a member of the House of Lords between 1993-99 and has four children including TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

The print will be offered at Forum’s ‘Only Banksy’ sale on January 27 with an estimate of £10,000-15,000. The sale is Forum’s fifth auction dedicated exclusively to numbered editions by Banksy. Forum has seen a 100% increase in prices of Banksy prints since late 2019.