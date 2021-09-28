Laura Chesters



More than 140 artists from across the UK have supplied works that have estimates of £50 to £50,000. There is a print sale, a timed online sale and a live sale.

The proceeds of each sale will be split equally with the artists. Art UK’s share will go to support key areas of its work. In particular, it will use the funds to grow its schools learning resources, add more artworks to its website and tell the stories about underrepresented artists and those who have not had the recognition they are due.

The group has partnered with the Auction Collective who will run the auctions. Art UK has also partnered with South Kensington gallery hub Cromwell Place which will host a short exhibition of selected works and the live auction on September 29. The timed auction closes on September 30.

See all the art works and find out more about the sale via the Art UK website.

Art UK is an organisation dedicated to making the works owned by the nation accessible to everyone.

Formerly known as the Public Catalogue Foundation, it has created a website that features many thousands of paintings, works on paper and also sculpture – many of which are owned by public institutions like museums, universities and councils but are not on public display.