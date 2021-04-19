Laura Chesters



Portobello Road Market was among them with dealers reopening on Saturday, April 17.

Although essential stallholders selling fruit and vegetables have been on Portobello Road throughout lockdown, now vintage clothes, antiques and second hand traders can return to the market stall and the arcades on th popular west London street.

Kensington and Chelsea Council close the road to traffic on market days to make more space for shoppers to social distance.

On Saturday council staff were also in attendance handing out lateral flow test kits to market goers.

