Laura Chesters



The Capitoline Aphrodite was hammered down at £16m at Sotheby’s in a single-lot sale on December 7, or £18.6m including buyer’s premium and fees.

Five bidders competed for 20 minutes to acquire the Roman Imperial marble of the Goddess of Love, with the final bid successfully placed by an Asian private collector.

Dating back to the 1st or 2nd century AD, the sculpture had an estimate of £2-3m.

The statue had been in Scotland for 144 years between 1776 and 1919 and is recorded as standing in Hamilton Palace’s ‘Great Staircase’ in the 1850-70s, and is one of four ancient marbles that adorned the halls of the house, the seat of the Dukes of Hamilton.

Of the other three, one is in a US museum, another was last sold at auction in the 1970s in New York, and the whereabouts of the last remains unknown.

The statue which sold yesterday was recently uncovered by Sotheby’s. Its provenance includes its purchase by US newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, who bought it in 1920 before it sold again in 1940 when it was purchased by Joseph Brummer, the Hungarian-born art dealer who operated out of a prestigious gallery in New York. It was finally publicly recorded at Parke-Bernet Galleries' sale of the estate of the late Joseph Brummer in 1949.

Standing at 6ft 1in (1.87m) high, ‘The Hamilton Aphrodite’ is the only full statue of the deity depicted in the nude to come to auction in 20 years.

According to Sotheby’s, the sculpture was inspired by a lost 4th-century BC Greek statue of the Aphrodite of Knidos by Praxiteles, and depicts the goddess standing with the weight on her left leg, her head turned to her left, her wavy hair parted in the centre and tied in a top-knot, and her ears pierced for earrings.

The single-lot sale followed the Ancient Sculpture & Works of Art sale at Sotheby’s in London which took a premium-inclusive total of £4.6m with 80% of the lots achieving prices over their high estimate.