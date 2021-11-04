Laura Chesters



Written by Horace Vachell, the play is set in the world of the fictional antiques dealer Joseph Quinney. It was a major hit on its release in 1915.

The new production, the first in more than 70 years, is part of the Arts & Humanities Research Council-funded (AHRC) project The Year of the Dealer led by Dr Mark Westgarth at the University of Leeds. The film is directed by George Rodosthenous with cinematography by Patrick Bannon.

The project has been in the planning for seven years. The initial ideas for the recreated play began back in 2014 but the performance was put back due to the pandemic. The idea to create a film of the play came about due to the postponement and restrictions on live performances.

The play and film are part of the AHRC Year of the Dealer project which had originally been scheduled to run from June 2019 to May 2020 but gained extensions to run until March 2022.

Read about the screening dates and release online via the Year of the Dealer project website: https://antiquedealers.leeds.ac.uk/research/yotd/

To find out about more behind the scenes update visit Dr Mark Westgarth’s blog: https://antiquedealersblog.com/2021/10/30/quinneys-the-film-2021-coming-soon/