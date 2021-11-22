Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Only Fools & Horses van

Among the highlights at the ‘Only Fools & Horses – The 40th Anniversary Auction’ at East Bristol Auctions this week is this 1973 Reliant Regal (pictured above), made famous in the long running series

This particular van was not featured in the series but was used for official publicity and had belonged to the Only Fools & Horses Appreciation Society since the mid-1990s

East Bristol’s auctioneer Andrew Stowe, said: “It’s not thought to be one used in the actual series, but was certainly used by the BBC several times for publicity purposes, and has appeared as ‘the’ van in various official books, DVDs and publications and has some incredible connections to the series.”

The van has been signed by Del Boy actor Sir David Jason.

It is estimated at £15,000-20,000 at the sale on December 6 auction. View the Trotters van and the auction via thesaleroom.com.

2. Toy teawares

Halls of Shrewsbury is selling the Enid and Bruce Moulder collection of toy teawares via a timed online auction that closes on November 23.

The collection began in 1977 with the purchase of a child’s tea service from an antiques shop in Woburn and continued growing until 2010. Some elements were sadly lost in a fire but more than 400 pieces remain, including this Davenport miniature teapot c.1830-40 (estimate £80-120).

Small bone china, porcelain and earthenware tea cups and saucers were produced as novelties but also so young girls could learn domestic skills. An article in the July 1866 issue of Godey’s Lady’s Book titled ‘Domestic Education’ indicates that competency in the tea ritual was an important part of a young woman’s maturing: “The next great step is in allowing little miss to make the tea, which is a very great promotion indeed, and ere many years go by she presides at the tea and breakfast table with a perfect sense of what is required of her.”

View this miniature teapot via thesaleroom.com

3. Arts & Crafts wall clock

This Arts & Crafts brass faced wall clock fashioned in the Celtic style with matching weights comes for sale at Huntly Auctions in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, on November 23. With a dial measuring 14in (35cm) diameter, it is estimated at £200-300.

View this Arts and Crafts clock via thesaleroom.com.

4. Chelsea porcelain basket

The November 24 sale at Keys in Aylsham includes several rare pieces of English and European 18th century pottery and porcelain, such as this Chelsea kakiemon basket, c.1752, estimated at £3000-5000.

A similar 9in (23cm) quatrefoil basket with Sulkowsky ozier-moulding and iron-red tiger and dragon enamelled decoration was sold by Christie’s in 2004. A pair originally from the collection of the Marquess of Exeter are now in the collection of Colonial Williamsburg.

View this Chelsea porcelain via thesaleroom.com.

5. Antiquities collection book

The sale at Forum Auctions in London on November 25 includes one of the 500 copies of Pierre-Francois Hugues d’Hancarville’s Collection of Etruscan, Greek and Roman Antiquities from the Cabinet of the Honble Wm Hamilton.

This magnificent record of Sir William Hamilton’s first collection of antique vases (which was later sold to the British Museum) proved hugely influential on contemporary neoclassical styles in pottery and porcelain, particularly on those of Josiah Wedgwood.

Estimated at £6000-8000, this is the first two volumes featuring 218 engraved plates that was printed in Rome in 1767-69. Volumes three and four were published later in 1776 in a run of only 100 copies, meaning that complete sets are scarce.

View this antiquities collection book via thesaleroom.com.