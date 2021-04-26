Roland Arkell



1. Edwardian Arts & Crafts cup

Marked for George Nathan & Ridley Hayes, Chester 1907, this 6in (15cm) Edwardian Arts & Crafts cup (above) worked to the bowl with a face and a border of trailing vines is for sale at Huntly Auctions in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, on April 27.

Estimate £150-250. View and bid for this Arts & Crafts cup via thesaleroom.com.

2. Christensen piano

Pianos by the highly regarded Copenhagen maker Andreas Christensen are known for their distinctive case designs.

This instrument c.1944 has a satin birch case by the renowned Danish architect and designer Poul Henningsen (1894-1967).

At Piano Auctions in Langley, near Slough, on April 27 it is expected to sell at £4000-6000.

View and bid for this Christensen piano via thesaleroom.com.

3. Ballet costume design

Chorley’s is offering a collection of paintings, antiques, works of art, costume design, theatre design and photographs from the collection of Sir Roy Strong and his late wife Julia Trevelyan Oman Lady Strong.

The collection was an important part of their “exquisite home which boasted one of the most beautiful private gardens in the country”, says Chorley’s.

Sir Roy, the English art historian, museum curator, writer and broadcaster, served as director of both the National Portrait Gallery and the Victoria & Albert Museum. Julia was an English television, theatre, ballet and opera set designer.

Numerous stage and costume designs include Rudolf Nureyev’s costume for The Nutcracker at The Royal Opera House in 1968 by artist Nicholas Georgiadis.

It is guided at £800-1200 in the auction at Prinknash Abbey Park on April 27. View and bid for this ballet costume design via thesaleroom.com.

4. Art Nouveau amphora

This rare Amphora ‘Bat and Berry’ vase was designed by Paul Dachsel and made by Reissner, Stellmacher & Kessel, c.1901.

It stands 21in (53cm) high. With some restoration to the open work stem, it has a guide of £8000-10,000 at Roseberys’ sale of Decorative Arts 1860 to the Present Day in London on April 27.

View and bid for this Art Nouveau amphora via thesaleroom.com.

5. Charles II presentation tankard

From a private collection of early naval silver offered by Charles Miller in London on April 27 comes this Charles II presentation tankard.

Carrying marks for Francis Singleton, London, 1672, it is engraved to the front The Owners of the Ane Frigate Gift 1672.

There was a tradition within the East India Company of rewarding faithful service with a silver tankard, generally to a value of £10.

This piece was probably the gift of Henry Johnson (c.1623-83), Matthew Andrews (c.1630-1711) and William Wood (1611-78) to Captain Zachary Browne (c.1621-93), commander of the Ane (sometimes Anne or Great Anne) a 34 gun-armed frigate constructed at Henry Johnson’s Blackwall yard in 1669.

Chartered on completion by the East India Company, the ship returned from Bantam in April 1672 laden with company and private goods, such as pepper, spices, textiles and jewels.

Estimate £6000-8000. View and bid for this Charles II presentation tankard via thesaleroom.com.

6. Giuliano necklace

This chrysolite and enamel decorated gold necklace by Carlo & Arthur Giuliano in fitted case with the silk lid lining signed C&A Giualiano 115 Piccadilly is estimated at £7000-9000 in the Woolley & Wallis auction in Salsbury on April 29.

View or bid for this Giuliano necklace via thesaleroom.com.