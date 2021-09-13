Roland Arkell



1. Baker’s model corkscrew

A single-owner collection of corkscrews and wine memorabilia is going under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury.

The vendor, François Touzin, started collecting in 1976 when he took his girlfriend, now wife of 44 years, to a BYO restaurant. As the restaurant did not have a corkscrew he purchased one for £4 from the antiques shop next door and from then his interest in them was piqued.

Pictured here is William Burton Baker’s patented double lever corkscrew, first made in 1880 by James Heeley & Sons of Birmingham. As Heeley quickly found fault with the mechanism (he realised the concept worked better by attaching the arms to a collar and patented his own design in 1888), manufacturing was abandoned after just a few years.

This scarce example of Baker’s model, indistinctly marked James Heeley & Sons Patent Double Lever, forms part of the sale on September 14. Estimate £370-400.

View the Baker’s model corkscrew via thesaleroom.com.

2. Raynham Hall sofas

Four sofas from a suite of seat furniture made for Raynham Hall, Norfolk, in the 1790s form part of Sworders’ Fine Interiors sale on September 14-15.

The grey painted sofas in the ‘French antique’ or ‘Grecian’ style with beaded frames were almost certainly commissioned by George, 1st Marquess Townshend (d.1807). He enjoyed a glittering military career serving under General James Wolfe at the siege of Quebec in 1759 and was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Ireland from 1767-72. His second wife, Anne Montgomery, was Mistress of the Robes to Caroline, Princess of Wales, from 1795-1820.

These sofas were part of a suite recorded in the drawing room at Raynham in an inventory taken after the untimely death of the 2nd Marquess in 1811. It was inherited in the Victorian era by Captain John Townshend (d.1863), a Royal Navy rear-admiral, and MP for Tamworth from 1847-55, and has since come by descent to the 8th Marquess Townshend at Raynham Hall.

Sworders will offer the sofas as two pairs, estimated at £5000-8000 a pair.

A set of 16 chairs from the same set was sold at Christie’s for £31,250 in 2013.

View the Raynham Hall sofas via thesaleroom.com.

3. Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe picture

A private collection of wildlife art has been consigned for sale at Halls in Shrewsbury on September 15.

A number of works by Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe (1901-79) include this 19in x 2ft (48 x 59cm) watercolour titled New Tenants, Guillemots. Exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 1961, it was recently loaned by the vendor to the Tunnicliffe exhibition at Oriel Môn in Anglesey, 2019-2020.

Estimate £2000-4000.

View this Charles Tunnicliffe picture via thesaleroom.com.

4. Pair of Wedgwood three-colour jasper ware vases

Across two days, September 17-18, Glasgow firm McTear’s is offering the contents of 19 St Bernard’s Crescent, Edinburgh – the private collection of William Mowat- Thomson.

More than 950 lots include, estimated at £200-400, this pair of early 19th century Wedgwood three-colour jasper ware pedestal vases and covers. Each has a central roundel depicting a Pegasus and a putti final and stands 14in (35cm) high.

From modest beginnings on Orkney, Mowat-Thomson (1933-2019) became a well-known teacher of dance and drama and a collector who liked to furnish in the grand Georgian style.

View this pair of Wedgwood three-colour jasper ware vases via thesaleroom.com.

5. Delft bird

The sale at Semley in Shaftesbury, Dorset, on September 18 includes the property of a number of deceased estates.

This 5in (13cm) high Delft blue and white model of a bird perched among flowers is marked HL for Leiden maker Johann Harlees (fl.1770-95).

Estimate £150-250.

View this Delft bird via thesaleroom.com.

6. Ernest Gimson cabinet

This Arts & Crafts chestnut side cabinet by Ernest Gimson (1864-1919) comes for sale at David Duggleby in Scarborough on September 18 by descent from Benjamin Fletcher who was headmaster of Leicester School of Art in the early 1900s.

He was associated with Gimson and involved in setting up the Dryad company with the cabinet, c.1904-10, acquired during his time in Daneway, Sapperton.

Estimate £1000-2000. View this Ernest Gimson cabinet via thesaleroom.com.