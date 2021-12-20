Butterfly screen
1. Victorian settee

TSR xmas Gorringes settee.jpg

Victorian settee - estimate £300-500 at Gorringe's on December 20.

This Victorian carved rosewood double spoon back settee upholstered in deep buttoned scarlet velvet measures 6ft 5in (2m) long and is estimated at £300-500. It will be auctioned at Lewes saleroom Gorringe’s on December 20.

View this Victorian carved rosewood double spoon back settee via thesaleroom.com.

2. Tea set

TSR xmas Gerrards teaset.jpg

Three-piece Georgian teaset - estimate £500-700 at Gerrards on December 21-22.

A three-piece Georgian silver tea set comprises a teapot (hallmark for London 1806, maker Crispen Fuller); a milk jug hallmarked for London 1801; and sugar bowl, hallmark London 1819, maker JW-CW. It will be offered at Gerrards of Lytham St Annes with an estimate of £500-700 on December 21-22.

View this three-piece Georgian silver tea set via thesaleroom.com.

3. Victorian watercolour

Victorian watercolour

Portrait called 'In Disgrace' by Victorian watercolourist Charles Sillem Lidderdale (1831-95) estimated at £4000-5000 at Claydon Auctioneers in Middle Claydon, Buckinghamshire on December 29-31.

Portraits of young women in outdoor settings were the key output of Victorian watercolourist Charles Sillem Lidderdale (1831-95). This monogrammed and dated example from 1873 is titled In Disgrace, the subject relegated to the corner of a room on this occasion. At the three-day sale at Claydon Auctioneers in Middle Claydon, Buckinghamshire,, on December 29-31, it estimated at £4000-5000.

View this watercolour via thesaleroom.com

4. Art Nouveau butterfly-shaped screen

This Art Nouveau butterfly-shaped modesty screen with a mahogany frame and leaded glass and fabric panels stands 4ft 9in (1.46m) high

It will carry a guide of £1200-1800 at Special Auction Services in Dudley on December 22-23. View this Art Nouveau screen via thesaleroom.com.

