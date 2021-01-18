Roland Arkell



1. Murano glass sculpture

The sale of Ceramics and Glass at McTear’s in Glasgow on January 20 includes this large Murano glass sculpture of a buffalo. The 23in (58cm) wide model in green glass with a scavo finish, in the manner of Ermanno Nason, is guided at £700-1000.

2. Scottish portrait

The Striped Scarf, a 22 x 17in (56 x 34cm) oil on canvas portrait by James Macintosh Patrick (1907-98) signed and dated 1932, carries an estimate of £2000-3000 at the January 20 sale at Lyon & Turnbull titled Modern Scotland: A Private Collection of Scottish Paintings.

3. Clock tower model

Dreweatts’ sale at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire on January 20-21 includes many of the curiosities acquired for the Grade I-listed property by owner James and Sophie Perkins.

This late 19th century oak scale model of the clock tower at the Palace of Westminster (renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee) stands 5ft (1.53m) high and comes in a bespoke wooden case. It is currently fitted with a Smith’s electric movement and internal light fittings to the dial and turret.

Estimate £4000-6000.

4. Art Nouveau brooch

The Fine Jewellery sale at Fellows in Birmingham on January 21 includes this early 20th century Art Nouveau platinum and gold, green plique-à-jour enamel, amethyst and diamond dragonfly brooch, with ruby cabochon eyes.

Offered in a fitted SJ Phillips case, the estimate is £8000-12,000.

5. Candlestick

The Oak Sale at Bonhams in Oxford on January 20 includes this rare Charles II pewter candlestick c.1675 with the maker’s mark SB (possibly for Samuel Booth of York (fl.1671-79).

A virtually identical pair of 9in (22cm) candlesticks, without the detachable sconce, by the same maker, is in The Worshipful Company of Pewterers collection.

6. Equestrian book

This first edition copy of James Roberts’ The Sportsman’s Pocket Companion: Being a Striking Likeness or Portraiture of the most Eminent Race Horses and Stallions that ever were in this Kingdom was printed c.1760.

The 42 pages include 40 equestrian portraits. One of just two copies known, it features in Dominic Winter’s sale titled Travel, Maps & Topographical Views, Antiquarian Literature, Cookery & Science in South Cerney on January 20.

7. Farmyard tile panel

The sale at Hartleys in Ilkley on January 20 includes a group of Carter’s Poole Pottery four-tile panels from the Farmyard series. This 12 x 12in (30 x 30cm) panel of a sow and piglet is guided at £150-180.

