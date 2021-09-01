Laura Chesters



The event usually attracts 300 dealers and many had been looking forward to returning to a large indoor venue after so many had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

IACF said it would return in 2022.

Will Thomas, IACF managing director, added: “It is a great disappointment that we are unable to go ahead with one of our favourite antiques fairs, Ally Pally. It is one that not only the dealers and visitors, but everyone at IACF, look forward to very much. We thank all of our loyal visitors and stallholders for continuing to support Ally Pally and we look forward to seeing you all in 2022.”

The next IACF fair is Ardingly near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, on September 7-8.

iacf.co.uk