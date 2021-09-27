Roland Arkell



1. 18th century cello

A late 18th century cello made by Benjamin Banks of Salisbury in 1786, above, is estimated at £50,000-80,000 in Tennants’ sale on September 29.

Banks, known as the ‘English Amati’, was one of the finest English instrument makers of his age with his cellos being particularly sought-after.

He was born in Salisbury in 1727 and, unusually for such a fine craftsman of the era, remained based there for the rest of his life rather than moving to London. However, he probably had close links with the capital, and certainly sold instruments through dealers there.

The cello bears the original maker’s label printed with a decorative scrolling border and BENJAMIN BANKS,/Salisbury, Fecit 17 with the last two digits of the date 86 written in by hand. The label and handwriting of the last two digits of the date are typical of other known examples by the maker.

The instrument was sold by LP Balmforth & Son of Leeds to a gentleman in the north-east England for £165 in 1965, with paperwork certifying its authenticity issued by William E Hill & Sons of New Bond Street, London, in 1938.

2. Early copy of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

This is one of only 50 first state proof copies of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban issued to a select readership in 1999. The text here is in a noticeably earlier state than that which appeared in the second state proof or the final published version.

It has a guide of £2000-3000 at Forum Auctions’ Fine Books, Manuscripts and Works on Paper sale in London on September 30.

3. Once Upon a Time watercolour

The contents of Landwade Hall, near Newmarket, home of the late Simon Gibson, go under the hammer at Cheffins in Cambridge on September 29-30.

Gibson’s wealth was inherited from his great uncle, shipping magnate and philanthropist Sir William Tatem (1868-1942), known also as the 1st Baron Glanely, who purchased Landwade Hall in 1938 to complement his recent acquisition of nearby Exning House and Lagrange Stables.

A number of lots follow an equestrian theme. Shown above is the original watercolour for the famous print Once upon a Time by Charles ‘Snaffles’ Johnson Payne, (British 1884-1967), guided at £4000-6000.

4. Fijian club

The sale at Lodge & Thomas’ Truro saleroom on September 30-October 1 includes two Polynesian clubs.

The one illustrated here, pictured against the backdrop of a Fijian tapa cloth, which is also in the sale, is a Fijian totokia melanesia club with exceptional patination, estimated at £600-1000.

The other example, a Tongan moungalaulau with geometric decoration, will be offered with a similar estimate.

5. Fishing reel

The London fishing tackle maker Onesimus Ustonson (1736- 83) is best known as the inventor of the multiplying reel. He supplied fishing tackle to the naturalist Joseph Banks for the second voyage of James Cook, 1772-75.

This Onesimus Ustonson winch from the pre-1820 period is one of the most well-documented early English brass reels. Owner Graham Turner covers it in extensive detail in his 2009 book Fishing Tackle.

It comes for sale at Angling Auctions of Romsey, Hampshire, on October 2 with a guide of £6000-9000.