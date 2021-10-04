Roland Arkell



1. Coade stone boundary marker

This Coade stone boundary marker (above) is one of four included in the Home, Garden & Natural History sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on October 5.

Made for St Olave’s Tooley St School founded in 1571 in Southwark, they carry the mark Lithodipyra used by Coade in the 1780s-90s. The school relocated to Bermondsey in 1829 and is now located in Orpington, Kent.

Estimate £500-600.

2. Boscastle painting

This oil of Boscastle was painted by John Holland (c.1831-79) over 150 years ago but the view is little changed – the fisherman’s cottage in the foreground and harbour wall in the picturesque Cornish village remain much the same.

The painting will be offered at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on October 5 with an estimate of £1000-1500.

3. Captain Cook book plate

This famous plate recalling the death of Captain Cook comes from a copy of George William Anderson’s A New Authentic and Complete Collection of Voyages round the World, undertaken and performed by Royal Authority published in 1784-86.

The compilation bringing together original accounts, additional materials from other sources plus 155 engraved maps and plates provided ‘an authentic, entertaining, full, and complete history of Captain Cook’s First, Second, Third and Last Voyages’ plus other Royal Navy expeditions.

This copy is guided at £700-1000 at Dominic Winter in South Cerney on October 6.

4. Automaton clock

The horological sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on October 6 includes this late 19th century French gilt brass, bronze and rosso francia marble automaton clock The Oarsman.

Made by Andre Romain Guilmet, Paris, inventor of a number of novelty clocks, it has retailer’s stamps for Dibdin and Company, London. It comes for sale as part of the collection of Manchester racehorse betting magnate Selwyn Demmy (1932-2020), elements of which will be offered across a number of Dreweatts’ auctions this autumn.

Estimate £2000-3000.

5. Edinburgh coffee urn

In Edinburgh on October 6, Lyon & Turnbull will sell the contents of Lowood House, Melrose. This has been the home of the Hamilton family since 1947. The eclectic country house collection it contains was amassed by two Scottish lowland families: the Crum Ewings and the Hamiltons.

Among 419 lots is this newly discovered mid-18th century Edinburgh coffee urn.

Although the marks are all but obliterated, the most likely candidate appears to be James Kerr, who would latterly go into partnership with William Dempster becoming Kerr & Dempster. This egg-shape form, peculiar to the Scottish silver, is known in around 20 examples dating from c.1719-67. On earlier examples Kerr’s mark is prolific and on later examples the partnerships maker’s mark is also seen.

Estimate £6000-8000.

6. Everest expedition ice axe

Stroud Auction Rooms in Gloucestershire offers personal items and paintings from the family of mountaineer, artist, surgeon and missionary Theodore Howard Somervell (1890-1975) on October 6-7.

Of particular interest are Somervell’s First World War sketch books and the goggles, crampons and ice axes he used during two early attempts to conquer Everest.

Somervell, who served as a surgeon with the Royal Army Medical Corps in France, was selected for the 1922 and 1924 Everest expeditions. He climbed to 28,000 feet without supplementary oxygen, a record at the time. He later set out to see India, and the poverty he witnessed led him to abandon his medical career in England and go to work in India, during which time he completed many paintings.

This axe from the 1924 expedition is estimated at £5000-10,000.