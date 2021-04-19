Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. 'Japonaise' mantel clock garniture

This porcelain and ormolu 'Japonaise' mantel clock garniture, c.1880, pictured above, is pitched at £7000-10,000 at Dreweatts’ clocks sale in Newbury on April 21.

The full identity of the painter of the simulated cloisonné porcelain panels – signed as C Kiffert – appears not to be recorded. However, this signature is sometimes seen on large porcelain vases often executed in the style of Sévres.

The clock case is surmounted by a dragon carp – a mythical beast from the legend of Koi-no-Takinobori.

View and bid for this 'Japonaise' mantel clock garniture via thesaleroom.com.

2. Rex Whistler illustration

This 9in (22cm) square Rex Whistler (1905-44) ink and watercolour illustration for the book cover of Clemence Dane's Broome Stages is from the collection of producer-choreographer Sir Peter Wright. It is expected to bring £1000-2000 at Kings Russell in London on April 20.

View and bid for this Rex Whistler illustration via thesaleroom.com.

3. Napoleonic wars model ship

Some prisoners during the Napoleonic wars would while away the time carving model ships using whatever material was available.

A fine early 19th century boxwood example, made by an unknown French prisoner, of the first-class ship of the line HMS Foudroyant, 2ft 3in x 2ft 7in x 6in (69 x 79 x 15cm), is on offer in Bonhams’ Marine Sale in Knightsbridge on April 21.

Foudroyant was launched at Plymouth in 1798 and had originally been selected by Horatio Nelson while on the stocks to be his flagship in 1797. Unfortunately, she was not ready in time and therefore narrowly missed being the fleet flagship at the Battle of the Nile.

In June 1799 at Palermo, Nelson transferred his flag from HMS Vanguard to Foudroyant and she remained his flagship until his return to England in 1800. After a refit, she became the flagship of Lord Keith and was present at the capitulation of the French at Alexandria in 1801. Estimate £18,000-24,000.

View and bid for this Napoleonic prisoner of war-made model ship via thesaleroom.com.

4. Bronze of an ostrich

This bronze of an ostrich from the workshop of Mannerist sculptor Giambologna goes under the hammer at Cheffins in Cambridge on April 22 with a guide of £80,000-120,000.

In a private collection for over 180 years, it was previously part of the Horace Walpole collection at Strawberry Hill House.

Bought by Walpole between 1765-66 and detailed in A Description of the Villa of Horace Walpole (1774), it was sold at the ‘Great Sale’ of Strawberry Hill in 1842. The buyer then at £50 8s was John Dunn-Gardner of Suffolk, who at the time styled himself as the Earl of Leicester.

The late 16th or early 17th century work is one of only three known examples of the model, with the other two currently held by The Louvre and the Fitzwilliam Museum.

Traditionally recognised as Giambologna’s work, recent research points towards the possibility that this is the result of the amalgamation of his work with Pietro Tacca, the heir to his workshop.

View and bid for this bronze model ostrich via thesaleroom.com.

5. Lyre clock

This 17in (44cm) lyre clock painted in blush ivory colours and mounted with a brass and cloisonne dial is marked to the base Royal Worcester, 1385, and signed M Hale.

The rare model dates to 1889. At the April 22 sale at Lawrences of Crewkerne, it is guided at £500-700.

View and bid for this lyre clock via thesaleroom.com.

6. Bronze bust of engineer

This bronze bust of engineer Peter Brotherhood (1838–1902) is by Emma Cadwallader-Guild (1843-c.1911), the American sculptor born in Ohio who moved to London in the 1880s.

From 1885-98 she exhibited portraits works at the Royal Academy, only returning to the US to fulfil portrait commissions that included Andrew Carnegie and William McKinley.

Brotherhood was the inventor of the Brotherhood radial engine used for the Navy’s self-propelled Whitehead torpedoes.

It comes for sale at Barry Hawkins in Downham Market, Norfolk, on April 21 with a guide of £1500-2000.

View and bid for this bronze of an engineer via thesaleroom.com.