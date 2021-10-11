Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Henry Moore sculpture

This 11in (28cm) bronze titled Head of Queen (Study) by Henry Moore (1898-1986) was conceived in 1952 and cast in 1959 in an edition of two plus one artist’s proof. It is one of several preparatory works produced by Moore for the large-scale group sculpture King and Queen.

This cast was acquired by the vendor’s family from the Finart Gallery in Johannesburg in 1974. It comes for sale on October 12 at Dreweatts in Newbury with a guide price of £50,000-80,000.

View the catalogue entry for this Henry Moore sculpture on thesaleroom.com.

2. Portrait of a mistress of Charles II

This portrait of Louise Renée de Penancoët de Kéroualle, Duchess of Portsmouth (1649-1734), mistress of Charles II, is included in Bellmans’ Old Master, British & European Paintings auction on October 12.

Louise, born into a noble family at the Château de Kéroualle, near Brest, met Charles II when accompanying his sister Henrietta Anne Stuart, Duchess of Orléans, to Dover in 1670. He later appointed her a lady-in-waiting to his own queen, Catherine of Braganza. In 1673, she was granted the titles Baroness Petersfield, Countess of Fareham and Duchess of Portsmouth but Charles called her affectionately ‘Fubbs’, and in 1682 renamed the royal yacht HMY Fubbs in her honour.

This oil on canvas showing the duchess with a cupid is attributed to Henri Gascars (French, 1635-1701). It was in a private collection in Gloucestershire from the early 19th century before it was sold by Lane Fine Art to the vendor’s father.

Estimate £8000-12,000. View the catalogue entry for this portrait of a mistress of Charles II on thesaleroom.com.

3. Maquette by Glynn Williams

The Modern and Contemporary British art sale at Roseberys London on October 13 includes a series of lots being sold to benefit the Royal Society of Sculptors. Most pieces had been donated to the society.

It includes this 20in (55cm) wide bronze, Gateway of Hands by Glynn Williams (b.1939). This is a maquette for a work of the same name commissioned in 1993 and sited opposite Chelsea Harbour Design Centre on Harbour Avenue.

Estimate £3000-4000. View the catalogue entry for this Glynn Williams maquette via thesaleroom.com.

4. State landau carriage

Thomson Roddick’s Gretna coach sale on October 13 includes this state landau, c.1830. It is believed to have been used by Queen Adelaide, wife of William IV. It later served as the State Coach for the Judges of Assize at Carlisle. It played a part in the Carlisle Historical Pageant of 1928.

The sale is being held without estimates. View this state landau carriage via thesaleroom.com.

5. Picasso vase

This Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) black faïence vase, Visage Gravé Noir, is estimated at £4500-5000 in the Andrew Smith & Son auction in Itchen Stoke, Hampshire, from October 13-14.

Engraved with two faces, it is number 33 from the edition of 100 produced in 1953, with the underside signed Edition Picasso 33/100 Madoura.

The 14in (36cm) high vase comes from a private collection the dispersal of an artist’s estate. View this Picasso vase via thesaleroom.com.

6. Yoda toy figure

British Toy Auctions is holding a specialist sale of Star Wars action figures, vehicles, dioramas and more on October 15. The majority of the lots are from a single-owner collection that has taken over 10 years to accumulate and covers the original 1970s toys to the modern releases and special limited editions.

Items were sourced from collector forums, specialist auctions and regular buying trips to the US and by attending events such the San Diego Comic-con to find exclusive pieces and plenty of rarities.

Shown here is an A graded Kenner 1980 Star Wars TESB Yoda 3¾in (9.5cm) action figure. The figure with an orange snake is described as “AFA Graded at 80%NM overall with sub grades of: Card: 75% Bubble: 80% Figure: 85% and is on a punched Kenner TESB 32 B back card”. Presented within a sealed display case, it is estimated at £400-600.

View the catalogue entry for this Yoda figure via thesaleroom.com.