Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. CRW Nevinson drawing

An auction at Forum in London titled The Best of British on December 14 includes a number of works by Christopher Richard Wynne Nevinson (1889-1946) from a UK private collection.

This First World War pen and ink drawing appears to be a preparatory study for the 1915 oil A Flooded Trench on the Yser and for the later etching of 1916.

There are a number of slight differences between the present work and the two later versions, most obviously the absence of the Hokusai-esque rain that cuts through the composition of both later works.

The work depicts the aftermath of the decision taken by the Belgian Government to open the dykes to the North Sea in late October 1914 in the hope of slowing the rapid progression of the German advance. The torrent of water flooded a 20-mile stretch of land north of Ypres from Nieuport to Dixmude.

Nevinson was in the area in November 1914 while working with the Friends’ Ambulance Unit.

Estimate £40,000-60,000. View this Nevinson drawing via thesaleroom.com.

2. George II side table

On December 14 Bonhams Knightsbridge conducts a Collections sale that includes furniture and works of art from Stanley House in Chelsea.

The 17th century home belonged to Sir William Hamilton who constructed the drawing room in 1812 in which to showcase his casts of the Elgin Marbles. More recently, in the early 2000s, the interiors were devised by Nicky Haslam.

This photograph includes a George II painted side table in the manner of William Kent estimated at £3000-5000. View this table and more via thesaleroom.com.

3. Green’s Restaurant artwork

Artworks that adorned the walls of Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in St James’s, London are going up for auction in a timed online sale held by

Dreweatts of Donnington Priory, Berkshire, running until December 15.

The restaurant, which closed in 2016 after 34 years, was the creation of Simon Parker Bowles. As soon as it opened Green’s became the haunt of well-known diners such as The Two Ronnies, Michael Winner, Sean Connery, Margaret Thatcher and royals. Artists were also regulars, with some sketching on-site as they dined and others being specially commissioned by Parker Bowles’ wife, Carolyn, to create artworks that were to be admired while people ate.

Shown here, estimated at £3000-5000, is a 3ft 6in x 5ft (10.6 x 1.52m) pencil and watercolour titled Wine Tasting by Sue Macartney-Snape (Tanzanian, b.1957), signed and dated 85. View this watercolour via thesaleroom.com.

4. Carved otter amulet

This 19th century carved walrus ivory and baleen amulet, 3in (8cm), fashioned as a sea otter and her pup, is for sale at the Woolley & Wallis auction of Tribal Art and Antiquities in Salisbury on December 15.

It is one of two similar Inuit carvings in the sale each estimated at £4000-6000.

5. Berwick-upon-Tweed picture

A timed online sale of pictures and prints at McTear’s in Glasgow includes this colour poster-sized image of Berwick-upon-Tweed by Leonard Russell Squirrel (1893-1979).

This poster is usually found with a large title and the British Railways logo suggesting this is a trial print probably commissioned by LNER before nationalisation in 1948.

When bidding closes on December 15 a price of £150-250 is expected.

View this Berwick-upon-Tweed poster via thesaleroom.com.

6. Anglo-Indian sandalwood and ivory miniature cabinet

This Anglo-Indian sandalwood and ivory miniature bureau cabinet c.1780-90, offered for sale at Sworders’ Fine Interiors sale on December 14-15, is typical of the export goods created in Vizagapatam.

Standing 2ft (61cm) high, it is decorated all-over with penwork scenes of English country houses, landscapes and birds set within deep foliate borders. Similar examples (this one possibly lacks its original pediment) are pictured in Amin Jaffer’s Furniture from British India and Ceylon (2001).

The estimate in Stansted Mountfitchet is £5000-8000.

View his cabinet via thesaleroom.com.