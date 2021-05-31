Roland Arkell



1. Edward Barnsley sideboard

This 6ft (1.8m) walnut sideboard (above) by Edward Barnsley will be offered by Bonhams on June 3 with an accompanying signed letter from Barnsley to the original owner in 1956.

It seems the owner had been asking Barnsley’s advice on how to sell it on because the designer responds by saying: “These large pieces are not easy to ‘move’ sometimes.” He goes on to advise the owner to put an advert in The Times or Connoisseur, telling her that it would be worthwhile mentioning the sideboard was made for and exhibited in the Industrial Design Exhibition at the Royal Academy in 1935 and took 318 hours to make, requiring £17.9.3 to be paid in wages.

For whatever reason, the owner must have decided not to part with the sideboard because it has been in the same family ever since.

It is estimated at £2000-3000 in the 20th Century Decorative Arts and Design sale.

2. Coronation souvenir cologne

Crow’s in Dorking is conducting a timed online sale of The Michael Kent Collection.

Crow's in Dorking is conducting a timed online sale of The Michael Kent Collection.

This single-owner group amassed over 40 years is devoted to a single event: the coronation of George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the future Queen Mother) on May 12, 1937. The sale runs until June 6.

It was the late Michael Kent’s quest to find every George VI coronation item issued by every business, hotel, town and borough in Great Britain and the Commonwealth – all displayed and archived.

Kent’s singular collection covers everything imaginable to do with the coronation, from fabric woven for Westminster Abbey, tickets issued for guests, plans for seat arrangements, procession schedules etc to an endless number of commemoratives from food packaging to head scarves.

The sale of close to 5000 objects will be conducted in around 200 lots in an exhaustive catalogue of close to 23,000 words penned by valuer Cecile Shannon.

Shown above is a rare unopened 1937 coronation souvenir glass bottle of Eau de Cologne Blue Orchid by Delavelle, London, together with a pull-out comb in a silver plated coronation case, guided at £30-50.

3. Kangxi vase

This Gu shaped vase decorated in underglaze blue with a continuous frieze of a prunus tree, flowers and birds dates from the early Kangxi or Transitional period, c.1670. The 17in (43cm) high vase, with a rim chip, has been in the vendor’s family for at least 100 years. At Batemans on Stamford on June 5 it is expected to bring £4000-6000.

4. Beano comics

The complete 26-issue year of The Beano comic for 1948 in a bound volume is estimated at £900-1400 in the Comic Book Auctions timed online sale closing on June 6.

It heralds the first appearance of Biffo The Bear by legendary DC Thomson artist, Dudley D Watkins. Biffo went on to grace The Beano’s front cover for over 50 years. The Christmas issue for 1948 boasts more than 20 Beano characters on its front cover, as illustrated. The comics are described as being in ‘unusually fresh condition’.

