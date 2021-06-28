Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. James Tregent b racket clock

This 15.25in (38.5cm) high early 19th century bracket clock has a white dial with the words Tregent maker to Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

James Tregent (1759-1808) was a Freeman of the Clockmakers’ Company from 1781. Examples of his work can be found in museums including the V&A, the British Museum and the Science Museum.

At Fellows in Birmingham the clock has an estimate of £1500-2500 in a timed online sale ending on June 28.

View and bid for this bracket clock via thesaleroom.com.

2. Neeedlework collage

This textile and needlework collage of St Cecilia, for sale on June 30 at Dreweatts in Newbury, is thought to date from c.1600.

The patron saint of music and musicians is shown seated alongside an attendant angel playing a pipe organ and ‘donor’ figures to an archway to the left. It is created using textiles, hand dotted gilded paper, penwork and small glass beads simulating jewelled details and fruits.

The musical score played by the angel is inscribed with the Cantantibus Organic, a Latin text that forms the antiphon of the Vespers on Cecilia’s feast day (November 22).

Although the origin of this work is unknown, it would seem to be the work of a gifted child or young person emulating work they may have seen in their household.

Estimate £2000-3000.

View and bid for this collage via thesaleroom.com.

3. Austral Islands paddle

This typical 19th century paddle from the Austral Islands is one of the highlights of Tennants’ Militaria and Ethnographica Sale on June 30.

Heavily carved paddles such as these were traded with Europeans who visited the islands on whaling ships during the first half of the century. It has been suggested that they developed from earlier ceremonial objects.

Estimate £2500-3500. View and bid for this paddle via thesaleroom.com.

4. Picture of Hogarth's dog

The Fine Interiors sale at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet on June 29-30 includes this 19th century oil by a follower of William Hogarth.

A well-painted picture that appeared on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow in 2014, it is based on the celebrated Manifesto self-portrait of the artist and his beloved pug Trump, now in Tate Britain.

Estimate £2000-3000. View and bid for this picture of Hogarth dog via thesaleroom.com.

5. Pocket revolver

Thomas Del Mar’s auction of Fine Antique Arms, Armour & Militaria on June 30, at Olympia Auctions includes this ‘extremely rare’ .31 calibre Colt Paterson pocket revolver, dating from 1837-40.

It is among the highlights of the David Jeffcoat Collection. Jeffcoat’s (1945-2020) lifelong passion as a collector started early and by the age of six he was acquiring bayonets and cap badges.

He joined the arms and armour department at Sotheby’s Bond Street in the early 1960s where he was to remain for over 20 years working on some of the most significant auctions of the second half of the 20th century.

The diverse collection of more than 180 items ranges from a pair of duelling pistols by Joseph Manton through to a rare silver encrusted early 17th century English rapier and a pair of horseman’s boots.

The revolver is estimated at £40,000-60,000 in the auction taking place at Blythe Road, Olympia, west London.

Two hundred and ninety-one lots in this sale have been consigned with part (and in some cases all) proceeds to be given to the Wallace Collection and 10 on the same basis to benefit Westminster Abbey. View and bid for this pocket revolver via thesaleroom.com.