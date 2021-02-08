Roland Arkell



1. William IV Tunbridgeware table

A William IV Tunbridgeware rosewood and specimen marquetry central table (above) is among the lots at The Pedestal’s Fine Interiors sale from The Dairy, Stonor Park, Henley, on February 9.

The table by John Talbot Ubsdell of Tunbridge Wells comes for sale from a Berkshire home with a guide of £1000-1500.

It is labelled to the underside Manufactured by IT Ubsdell, late Fenner & Co, Tunbridge Wells.

2. Babylonian terracotta cuneiform fragment

The Cotswold Auction Company’s February 9 Books and Collectables auction in Cheltenham will include a single-owner collection of antiquities from Lionel Walrond.

He was born in 1927 to tenant farmers, but on leaving school he was not drawn to a farming life and became fascinated by history and archaeology. This interest led to the discovery of three Roman mosaics in south Somerset before his 18th birthday.

He collected local and historical artefacts, setting up his own museum in a converted Second World War army Nissan hut. Walrond moved to Stroud in 1955 to take up the post as curator at the Lansdown Museum, a post which he held for 37 years.

Included in the auction is this Babylonian terracotta cuneiform fragment from the reign of Nubuchadnezzar II which has an estimate of £200-300.

3. Choir stall

The Five Centuries sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on February 10-11 includes this 4ft 10in (1.48m) oak and walnut choir stall from the late gothic period.

The core elements are 15th century with some later additions. Carving to the supports and the misericords includes roundels depicting a stork, a rose and the portrait of a man.

4. Memorial brooch

Fellows’ timed online jewellery sale that closes on February 11 includes this early 20th century diamond, onyx and split pearl memorial brooch estimated at £100-150.

5. Coronation vase

This 7in (18cm) Poole vase from the post-war Contemporary range was made to mark the 1953 Coronation. The inscription to the base describes it as number 14 of an edition of 25 designed by Alfred Read and painted by Ruth Pavely.

6. Churches in Norfolk book

A Books, Maps & Ephemera sale at TW Gaze in Diss on February 11 includes a run of copies of artist Robert Ladbrooke’s Views of the Churches in Norfolk…Illustrative of Blomefield’s History of That County published between 1821-32.

Approximately 50 copies of Ladbrooke’s work (later published as a single volume in 1842) are offered in their original printed wrappers.

7. Rocking horse

The Vintage & Antique Toy sale at Mitchells in Cockermouth is now a timed online event closing on February 14.

