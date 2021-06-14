Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Portrait miniature

A 17th century enamelled portrait miniature (above) depicting Lady Frances Haversham (1646-1705), her auburn hair in fashionable ringlets, is estimated at £1200-1500 in the Dix Noonan Webb auction in London on June 15.

It was later mounted into a 19th century gold locket-back pendant, 33mm diameter, the reverse is engraved Frances Lady Haversham born 1646 beneath a baron’s coronet.

Lady Frances Annesley was the daughter of the 1st Earl Of Anglesey and Lady Elizabeth Altham, Countess of Anglesey. Her first marriage was to Francis Wyndham but when widowed in 1688, she married Sir John Thompson, 1st Baron Haversham (1648-1710), with whom she had at least 11 children.

Thompson was the first surviving son of Maurice Thompson of St Andrew, Eastcheap, City of London and Haversham, who at one time is said to have obtained a monopoly of the Virginia tobacco trade.

Sir John was created a Baronet of Haversham in the County of Buckingham in 1673, and later returned to parliament where he held a seat for Gatton until 1696, and was raised to the peerage as Baron Haversham. Between 1699-1701, he was Lord of the Admiralty.

View and bid for this portrait miniature via thesaleroom.com.

2. Archer’s ring

By repute this gem-set jade archer’s ring, c.1820, was from the famed collection of Maharani Jindan Kaur (1817-63), wife of Ranjit Singh and mother of Duleep Singh.

Possibly among the jewels boxed in Bombay in 1850 by Frazer and Hawes and sent to London for sale at Garrards, it was acquired by the vendor from the family of renowned London jeweller John Brogden (1820-84).

At the Arts of India sale at Roseberys London on June 15, it is guided at £6000-8000.

View and bid for this archer’s ring via the saleroom.com.

3. Cordial glass

This Beilby type cordial glass, c.1765, enamelled to the ogee bowl with a fruiting vine in opaque, is set on a double series opaque twist stem. It is expected to bring £500-700 at Halls of Shrewsbury on June 16.

View and bid for this cordial glass via the saleroom.com.

4. Cat inkstand

On June 17 Busby in Bridport, Dorset, will offer this 13in (36cm) high mid-19th century Jacob Petit (1797-1868) porcelain inkstand modelled as a seated cat on top of a scrolling foliate base.

It comes by descent from the estate of Air Marshal Sir Aubrey Beauclerk Ellwood of The Old House, North Perrott, Crewkerne.

Estimate £600-800. View and bid for this cat inkstand via the saleroom.com

5. Mary Fedden picture

Female artists have provided many of the stand-out lots in Tennants’ Modern and Contemporary Art Sale on June 19.

Highlights include Mary Fedden’s Redcliffe Road from 1946 estimated at £6000-8000.

The painting depicts a jug of flowers and pottery zebra sitting on a windowsill and was previously exhibited at the Royal West of England Academy.

View and bid for this Mary Fedden picture via the saleroom.com