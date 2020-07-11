Laura Chesters



The July 15 sale, marketed as The Collector features European and English 18th and 19th century furniture as well as works of art, silver, ceramics and gold boxes.

It comprises 253 lots and the items are made and designed by some of the best-known creators of their day such as Jacques Dubois, François Rémond, Gioacchino Barberi, François Linke, Christofle, Marsh and Tatham amongst others.

The sale is part of Christie’s wider Classic Week in London which is now held over the whole month of July.

The rescheduled series of 12 auctions comprises eight online sales (including an experimental collaboration between Old Masters and Post War Art) and four live auctions. The series culminates with a Classic Art evening sale in London called Antiquity to 20th Century on July 29.

As part of the new initiatives, Christie’s is working with interior designer and hotel group owner Kit Kemp. Kemp, founder and creative director of hotel group Firmdale, has worked with Christie’s on selecting items from the sale and styling them in room sets to promote the sale.

She has chosen her favourite items from the sale and dressed them in ten contemporary interiors to show how antique pieces can mix with modern textiles and soft furnishings.

“Pivotal periods”

Kemp said: “I am a passionate advocate of sustainability and my design ethos reflects this not only within the portfolio of Firmdale Hotels, but also in my own creative design approach. I continually look at how to reposition contemporary design pieces but importantly, how they can sit with 18th and 19th century pieces.”

Paul Gallois, Christie’s head of sale, said: “It is refreshing to see how The Collector brings together extraordinary pieces from pivotal periods in history and how they can transcend a traditional setting centuries later working alongside contemporary pieces as seamlessly as they might have in a period property.”