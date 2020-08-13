Tom Derbyshire



A copy of the Led Zeppelin II LP signed by Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham took £12,500 (plus 15% buyer’s premium) at Bolton Auctions Rooms on August 10.

Estimated at £2000-3000, it sold via thesaleroom.com. The LP was the original 1969 Atlantic Plum & Orange label with COA Tracks Ltd.

It was believed to have been signed in 1970 at Headley Grange in Hampshire while the band were recording Led Zeppelin III.

Bonham died in 1980 after a bout of heavy drinking.

Put on the page

Over in the States, the original 1969 artwork for the sleeve of Led Zeppelin’s debut LP was on offer at Christie’s New York (25/20/13.5% buyer’s premium) in a sale with bidding open from June 2-18, estimated at up to £30,000.

In fact, it made a bit more: $260,000 (£209,675).

Created at the suggestion of the band’s founder, Jimmy Page, the artwork is a re-working of one of the photographs taken by Sam Shere as the German airship Hindenburg fell in flames from its New Jersey mooring post in 1937 – a disaster memorably and horrifically documented in live newsreel footage.

The LP artwork was produced by George Hardie, who at the time was still a student at the Royal College of Art.