Roland Arkell



1. Pearlware wall pocket

Keys in Aylsham is restarting its programme of Antiques and Fine Art sales after a month’s pause.

The live online Antiques & Collectables sale on May 16 includes a scarce pearlware wall pocket modelled as Christ, with a garland of fruit, 10in (24cm) long, estimated at £40-60.

2. 'Somme' bagpipes

This set of bagpipes is believed to have been recovered from the battlefield after the First Day of the Somme. The pipes, which come for sale at Lockdales in Ipswich on May 13 by family descent, are believed to have belonged to Private William Alexander Scott of the 21st battalion of the Tyneside Scottish.

A newspaper cutting included with the lot states that Scott led his fellow soldiers into action unarmed on July 1, 1916, and was quickly killed. Estimate £500-800.

3. Victorian butter dish

A Victorian glass and silver butter dish, with a resting cow finial with hallmarks for Richards and Brown, London 1868, has an estimate of £150-250 at the Silver, Watches and Handbags sale at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire, on May 14.

4. Sylvia Gosse street scene

Among the pictures in Bonhams’ Modern British and Irish Art sale on May 12 is this Sylvia Gosse (1881-1968) painting L’Eglise at Eu, Normandy.

Gosse was a pupil of artist Walter Sickert and her brushy style and her subject matter of interiors, street scenes, and London night life was influenced by him. The oil on canvas, signed 'Gosse' lower right is estimated at £3000-5000.

