Laura Chesters



The Bowie vinyl is catalogued as ‘unreleased and never before heard’.

The disc is from the Orbit Music publishing library and has an estimate of £3000-5000 at Wessex’s vinyl records, music and film memorabilia auction on July 24.

Bowie was signed as a songwriter to Orbit Music in the mid-sixties, which was owned and run by the producer Shel Talmy who also worked with The Who and The Kinks.

Auctioneer Martin Hughes said: “As one of only a few people in the world who have heard the recording, I am still amazed that this musical treasure has been uncovered after all of these years.”

A soundclip from the track titled ‘I Do Believe I Love You’ can be heard here on YouTube.