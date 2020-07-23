Frances Allitt



The events are the Arley Hall fair, due to run September 11-13 and Duncombe Park September 18-20. In both cases, the stately home venues, which each host various events, have announced a string of cancellations and restricted visiting regulations as a result of government-advised precautions.

These cancellations are the latest in a long line for Galloway Fairs, which specialises in hosting fairs at historic locations. So far, eight of its 14 stagings (including four that took place before lockdown) have been called off.

Two fairs so far remain in the schedule for Galloway before the end of the year: one at Marlborough College in October and another at Scone Palace in November.





